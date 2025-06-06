News

Disney Imagineers reveal how the new ‘Carland fits in Magic Kingdom

By Laurel Lee
Walt Disney World to build new ‘Cars’ attractions at Magic Kingdom
By Laurel Lee

Magic Kingdom is undergoing changes with the addition of Piston Peak in Frontierland, replacing Tom Sawyer Island and the Rivers of America.

Disney Imagineers have explained how the Cars theme fits into the Wild West setting of Frontierland, emphasizing the common thread of “chasing your dreams in the American wilderness.”

The new area will feature two attractions, including Rally Race where cars aim for the “fastest lap in the west.”

While some are sad to see familiar attractions go, the evolution of Disney parks continues to create new stories and experiences for visitors.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

