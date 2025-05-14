News

Designer brand Burberry cutting jobs worldwide

By Laurel Lee
By Laurel Lee

Iconic fashion brand Burberry is planning to cut nearly one-fifth of its workforce by 2027, involving around 1,700 positions, as part of a reorganization strategy to enhance collaboration, agility, and profitability.

Sales at Burberry fell 6% in the fourth quarter, slightly less than the anticipated 7% decline.

Burberry previously reported a 4% increase in U.S. sales in the third quarter despite weakness in other regions.

The company aims to recoup $80 million in savings by fiscal year 2027 through increased efficiency in operating expenses and a reduction in people-related costs.

Burberry CEO Joshua Schulman indicated that the majority of the cuts would be focused in the U.K., with a restructuring of staff schedules and a significant investment in renovating its Castleford factory.

The company’s stock saw a significant increase following the announcement, as Burberry returns its focus to its flagship outerwear products to rekindle consumer interest.

©2025 Cox Media Group

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!