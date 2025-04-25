News

Damage from gut bacteria may play a role in the rise in colon cancer in young adults

By Laurel Lee
Colon Cancer FILE PHOTO: What are the signs of colon cancer? (PonyWang/Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Laurel Lee

A recent study has found a strong link between a DNA-damaging toxin called colibactin and colon cancer in younger patients.

The toxin, produced by certain strains of E. coli and other bacteria, may seed mutations in gut cells that increase the risk of developing colorectal cancer.

While the study shows a significant association, it cannot definitively prove that colibactin causes cancer at a younger age.

Researchers believe that a combination of environmental factors, including diet and lifestyle, may be contributing to the rise in colorectal cancer cases among young people.

Further research is needed to understand the complex interactions between gut microbes, toxins like colibactin, and cancer development.

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

