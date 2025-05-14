News

Dad tries to use 13-year-old son as shield against deputy’s taser, Texas cops say

By Laurel Lee
A father in Texas attempted to use his 13-year-old son as a shield while being tased by deputies during a disturbance at their Houston home.

Deputies responded to the incident and found the father inside the residence, where he resisted commands and was ultimately tased.

The man then grabbed his son and tried to shield himself with the child, but the teen was unharmed.

The father was arrested and charged with child endangerment, in addition to having an open felony warrant for continuous family violence.

Child Protective Services has been notified of the situation.

