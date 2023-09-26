Climate scientists estimate when humans could become extinct - you’ve got PLENTY of time

With climates and the planet becoming hotter, scientists have estimated when all mammals – including humans – will become extinct.

In a new study published in the journal ‘Nature Geoscience,’ nearly all mammals are expected to become extinct within the next 250 million years.

Alexander Farnsworth, the lead author of this study, said, “If we only look at humans’ natural ability to survive extreme heat (no technology allowed) then there are several heat stress thresholds that can’t be crossed in general.”

Farnsworth added, “If we factor in technology, we can survive thanks to building environmentally controlled shelters with air conditioning. But we would likely have to build other facilities to house food production as well.”

