Climate scientists estimate when humans could become extinct - you’ve got PLENTY of time

By Joe Kelley

Hottest Summer FILE - A cyclist tops a hill on a hot day at sunset, Aug. 20, 2023, in San Antonio. UN weather agency says Earth sweltered through the hottest summer ever as record heat in August capped a brutal, deadly three months in northern hemisphere. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File) (Eric Gay/AP)

With climates and the planet becoming hotter, scientists have estimated when all mammals – including humans – will become extinct.

In a new study published in the journal ‘Nature Geoscience,’ nearly all mammals are expected to become extinct within the next 250 million years.

Alexander Farnsworth, the lead author of this study, said, “If we only look at humans’ natural ability to survive extreme heat (no technology allowed) then there are several heat stress thresholds that can’t be crossed in general.”

Farnsworth added, “If we factor in technology, we can survive thanks to building environmentally controlled shelters with air conditioning. But we would likely have to build other facilities to house food production as well.”

