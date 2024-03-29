News

Church attendance in the United States declines, new poll finds

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

With religious services underway for Holy Week, a new Gallup poll finds that church attendance has declined in the last few years.

The poll found that 21% of Americans say they attend religious services every week, and 9% say they attend almost every week. 11% of Americans report attending about once a month and 25% seldom attend. 31% report never attending.

Gallup says the results are based on aggregated data from telephone surveys conducted between 2021 and 2023.

Click here for information on where each religious group ranked in the poll.

