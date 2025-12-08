Christmas songs may be stressing out your pet

Many people listen to Christmas music daily in December, but a new study shows more fast-paced tracks may stress out pets.

Experts say slow-tempo music can reduce stress in dogs, while high-energy tracks can overstimulate them.

Analysis of 90 festive songs found that Wham!’s “Last Christmas,” Shakin’ Stevens’ “Merry Christmas Everyone,” and Andy Williams’ “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year” are among the fastest Christmas songs, likely to overstimulate pets.

Slower songs like John Williams’s “Carol of the Bells,” Brenda Lee’s “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” and Bing Crosby’s “Do You Hear What I Hear?” have slower tempos that are gentler on pets and can help create a calmer environment during the holiday season.

Experts recommend keeping music at a moderate volume and providing pets with a quiet retreat during the festive period to help them cope with the stimulation.

