Anyone who drives a car understands the sting of having to fill up their tank and pulling into the gas station, only to discover that gas prices have skyrocketed. Paying extra for gas means you have less to spend on other things, which, over time, can really put a crimp in your budget.

Cheap Insurance explored some of the reasons behind major changes in gas prices, and compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in North Port using data from Gas Buddy.

Gas prices fluctuate based on several factors, including the cost of the key ingredient, crude oil, as well as the available supply and demand for gasoline. If the price of oil rises, a major refinery goes offline, or more drivers are hitting the road, for example, then the cost will increase.

In the first half of 2022, a unique confluence of events led to a surge in gas prices. The increased demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a slowdown in oil production all contributed to a national all-time high of $4.93 per gallon on average in June 2022.

Seasons also affect gas prices. Demand tends to drop in winter, but the cost also falls because gas stations switch to a different blend of gasoline that's optimal for lower temperatures—and has cheaper ingredients.

Location also matters. The South and Midwest tend to have the lowest gas prices, while the West, including Hawai'i, has the highest. Californians, in particular, pay more for gas on average than any other state. That's because of its high state excise taxes; its isolation from the country's major pipelines, which causes supply issues; and its requirements that mandate a more environmentally friendly blend of gas that costs more to produce and adds to the price per gallon.

No matter where you live, read on to see if you can get a deal on gas near you.

#1. Murphy USA

- Address: 15500 Tamiami Trail, North Port, FL

- Price: $2.43

#1. Walmart (tie)

- Address: 4884 Stauffenberg Ln, North Port, FL

- Price: $2.43

#3. Costco

- Address: 11710 Mezzo Drive, North Port, FL

- Price: $2.46

#4. Costco

- Address: 805 Lighthouse Dr, Bradenton, FL

- Price: $2.48

#4. Sam's Club (tie)

- Address: 5300 30th St E, Bradenton, FL

- Price: $2.48

#6. Murphy USA

- Address: 3901 Holy Spirit Lane, Osprey, FL

- Price: $2.49

#6. RaceTrac (tie)

- Address: 410 Tamiami Trl N, Nokomis, FL

- Price: $2.49

#6. Wawa (tie)

- Address: 100 Tamiami Trl S, Nokomis, FL

- Price: $2.49

#6. Speedway (tie)

- Address: 1241 S Tamiami Tr, Nokomis, FL

- Price: $2.49

#10. Mobil

- Address: 116 Tamiami Tr N, Venice, FL

- Price: $2.51

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.