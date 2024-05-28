CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Chase Bank in Ohio violently explodes from suspected gas leak

On Tuesday afternoon, a significant blast wreaked havoc on a structure in the heart of Youngstown, Ohio.

CBS affiliate WKBN has reported that the Realty Building located on East Federal Street sustained severe damage, with its exterior facade completely stripped away. The Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency has identified the cause as a natural gas explosion, assuring that the situation is currently stable and being managed.

According to WKBN, emergency responders were observed rescuing individuals from the premises, which accommodates a Chase Bank on the ground level and residential units above. The scene also included individuals being transferred to ambulances, although as of now, there have been no confirmed reports regarding the extent of any injuries sustained.

🚨#BREAKING: Chase Bank building explodes in downtown Youngstown, Ohio; People are missing under the rubble. pic.twitter.com/6yi4lGRG0d — World Source News 24/7 (@Worldsource24) May 28, 2024

