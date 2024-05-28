News

CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Chase Bank in Ohio violently explodes from suspected gas leak

By Joe Kelley

On Tuesday afternoon, a significant blast wreaked havoc on a structure in the heart of Youngstown, Ohio. On Tuesday afternoon, a significant blast wreaked havoc on a structure in the heart of Youngstown, Ohio.

By Joe Kelley

On Tuesday afternoon, a significant blast wreaked havoc on a structure in the heart of Youngstown, Ohio.

CBS affiliate WKBN has reported that the Realty Building located on East Federal Street sustained severe damage, with its exterior facade completely stripped away. The Mahoning County Emergency Management Agency has identified the cause as a natural gas explosion, assuring that the situation is currently stable and being managed.

According to WKBN, emergency responders were observed rescuing individuals from the premises, which accommodates a Chase Bank on the ground level and residential units above. The scene also included individuals being transferred to ambulances, although as of now, there have been no confirmed reports regarding the extent of any injuries sustained.

©2024 Cox Media Group

Joe Kelley

Joe Kelley

WDBO News Director and host the The Joe Kelley Show - weekdays from 5:00PM to 7:00PM on WDBO.

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News
Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!