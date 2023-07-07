Canadian man charged with CUI: canoeing under the influence

A Canadian man is facing charges after he was arrested for “drunk canoeing” on a British Columbia lake, authorities say.

Officers with the Grand Forks Royal Canadian Mounted Police chased down the unidentified 51-year-old on Christina Lake, but he refused to comply with their directions, according to the RCMP.

“The man eventually made his way to a dock and hid under there for several minutes, again refusing to comply,” a statement released by the agency reads.

He was finally taken into custody when an officer waded through the water and forcibly brought him to shore, per the statement.

Under British Columbia law, it’s illegal to operate any type of vehicle with a blood-alcohol level that exceeds .08 – including canoes, police say.

©2023 Cox Media Group