Tesla profits rose in the first quarter as Musk teases debut of new Roadster

NEW YORK — Tesla's profit rose in the first quarter as its car sales rebounded from a sharp slump in 2025.

The electric vehicle maker run by billionaire Elon Musk said it earned $477 million in the quarter, up 17% from a year ago. Earnings per share totaled 13 cents. Adjusted for certain items, per share earnings were 41 cents, topping Wall Street estimates of 36 cents.

Revenue rose to $22.39 billion, led by a 16% increase in automotive revenues.

Still, profits and revenue are far below their peak when its cars were grabbing market share. Now that is in reverse as European and Chinese rivals steal its customers. The company last year lost its crown as the world's largest EV maker to China's BYD.

Musk has repeatedly shrugged off its car troubles, emphasizing that Tesla's future lies less in car sales than getting people to t ake rides in them a s self-driving taxis. The company said robotaxi miles doubled in the first quarter compared to the fourth quarter of last year. They are currently running in San Francisco and three Texas cities, including Austin where Tesla is headquartered.

Musk has also been highlighted Tesla's production of robots for homes and businesses In a conference call with investors Wednesday, he talked about breaking ground for a new factory in Texas for the robots, called Optimus, with a potential capacity of making 10 million a year.

“I think Optimus will be our biggest product," said Musk, adding, “not just Tesla’s biggest product ever, but probably the biggest product ever.”

The company noted that it has begun making its so-called Cybercabs without pedals or wheels. And Musk added a teaser in the call, saying that Tesla could debut a new manually driven Roadster sports car in a month or so.

The company is spending big on its transition, including $2.5 billion last quarter in capital expenditures, up 67% from the year earlier period.

Musk warned of “a very significant increase” in the future, too.

Shares fell 1% in after-hours trading.

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