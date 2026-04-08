Heavy rains kill a child in the Dominican Republic, damage thousands of homes

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic — Heavy rains in the Dominican Republic killed a 2-year-old child, damaged thousands of homes and caused power outages on Wednesday, forcing officials to suspend classes at some public and private schools.

Forecasters noted that 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain fell in some areas in less than 24 hours.

"There is no storm drainage system that can withstand that anywhere in the world,” President Luis Abinader said.

A press official with the Civil Defense agency, Jayssi Capellán, told The Associated Press that the 2-year-old girl died after a wall at her home collapsed in the capital of Santo Domingo.

The government ordered nonessential employees to work remotely as authorities warned of flooding and possible landslides, with more than a dozen provinces under alert, including Santo Domingo, which is the hardest hit area.

Listín Diario, a local newspaper, reported that more than 20 communities were cut off in the province of San José de Ocoa, located just northwest of Santo Domingo, after a river overflowed its banks.

Crews also evacuated nearly a dozen older people to safety and rescued a man who became trapped in a sewer in the capital, according to the Civil Defense agency.

The heavy rains began on Monday and are expected to dwindle by Wednesday night.

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