Everything we know about the new Disney Treasure cruise ship

NEW YORK — The all-new Disney Treasure is the sixth ship to join the magical Disney Cruise Line fleet, and while it doesn't officially set sail until December 2024, ABC News' Good Morning America got a sneak peek at what's on deck.

In a virtual grand reveal event on Tuesday morning, Disney Cruise Line shared never-before-seen renderings and details about the new Disney Treasure that guests can expect aboard the sister ship of the Disney Wish.

What to expect aboard the new Disney Treasure

The ship's overall design was "inspired by Walt Disney's love of exploration" and the theme of the ship is adventure, complete with Peter Pan and Captain Hook as the star stern characters.

Guests will be surrounded by the motif throughout their experience and even Captain Minnie Mouse will sport a new adventure-ready ensemble that was created exclusively for the new ship.

The ship will feature all-new themed venues and live experiences with touches that bring Walt Disney Animation Studios, Pixar and Disney Parks to life like never before, from the colorful plazas of Mexico as seen in Coco to diving 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea within the iconic Nautilus.

The Disney Treasure embarks on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on Dec. 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral. Disney Cruise Line Castaway Club members can book a Disney Treasure cruise as early as Sept. 12, 2023, and bookings will open to all guests on Sept. 20, 2023.

New dining and entertainment inspired by Pixar and Walt Disney Animation Studios

Two venues onboard the Disney Treasure will pull from the worlds of Disney and Pixar.

First up, the Plaza de Coco, a theatrical dining experience themed to the hit 2017 animated film Coco, complete with the story of Miguel and vibrant mariachi performances, his family's history and the famed magic guitar.

The second is Jumbeaux's Sweets, reminiscent of the popular ice cream parlor Jumbeaux's Café from Zootopia. The pink Victorian-style shop will serve 20 flavors of handmade gelato and 16 flavors of ice cream, as well as sorbets, specialty treats, candies and more.

Theme park adventures onboard the new Disney Treasure

Another first for Disney Cruises is the addition of a few beloved Disney Parks attraction-inspired venues.

The Skipper Society, located near the Grand Hall, will take guests into the world of the Jungle Cruise on the high seas. The lounge with poker and other games will be filled with tributes to the trusty, dry-witted skippers, references like a monkey-shaped chandelier, postcards, luggage tags and a canopy of jungle foliage, plus themed cocktails, light snacks and live entertainment.

The Periscope Pub will be Disney Cruise Line's first venue inspired by the spellbinding 1954 adventure film and former ride, 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea, designed with submarine-style interiors and 19th century steampunk influences to make passengers feel like Captain Nemo on the Nautilus, and a decorative statement rug featuring his fabled nemesis, the giant squid.

The pub will be more of a casual venue ideal for guests looking to unwind, watch live sports or news and enjoy a menu of craft brews and light bites.

Finally, the Tomorrow Tower Suite was designed to capture the forward-thinking design of EPCOT. The nearly 2,000-square-foot accommodation, set high in the ship's forward funnel, is a one-of-a-kind suite that comfortably sleeps eight people and overlooks the top deck of the ship with an expansive two-story window. The suite is full of dynamic art pieces, molten metal accents and futuristic, colorful glass accents that will evoke the distinct atmosphere of EPCOT's World Discovery neighborhood.

More magical details about the Disney Treasure

Since construction first began in January at Meyer Werft shipyard in Papenburg, Germany, Disney Parks Blog has revealed a handful of details about the new ship, including the stern character sculptures of Peter Pan and Captain Hook to honor the adventure theme.

"Harnessing the power of Tinker Bell's pixie dust, Peter Pan will levitate next to the Disney Treasure to add the finishing touch to the ship's stern filigree," Disney Parks Blog announced last month. "Meanwhile, Peter Pan's longtime rival, Captain Hook can be seen leaning out a porthole with a vengeful expression on his face. Paintbrush and paint bucket in hand, Peter Pan sports a mischievous grin as he glances back at Captain Hook, who is dripping in yellow paint."

The Grand Hall is "inspired by the mystery and grandeur of a gilded palace" with real-world influences from Asia and Africa, and statues of Aladdin and Princess Jasmine to pay homage to the fictional land of Agrabah.

In the video reveal, Disney showed off how the ship blends "one-of-a-kind offerings with unparalleled hospitality that distinguishes every Disney Cruise line vacation."

