Edmunds: These are the best budget hatchbacks that you can get in 2026

Compared to a typical sedan, a hatchback offers greater versatility thanks to its larger, easier-to-load trunk. Some hatchbacks are also fun to drive with nimble handling and peppy engines. Yet, with the surge in popularity of SUVs and crossovers, even the best hatchbacks often get overlooked. The experts at Edmunds have compiled a list of their favorite budget-friendly four-door hatchbacks on sale in 2026. Among this group, you’ll find options that provide frugal mpg, sporty performance, and excellent everyday driving versatility. All of the following prices include destination charges.

Long a favorite of car shoppers who want reliable transportation at an affordable price, the Corolla delivers a comfortable driving experience and a long roster of standard features. The four-door Corolla hatchback has 17.8 cubic feet of trunk space compared to 13.1 cubic feet for the regular Corolla sedan. The base engine is a 169-horsepower four-cylinder. To prove it has a wild side, there is also the GR Corolla hatchback. It comes with a 300-horsepower turbocharged three-cylinder and all-wheel drive. A hybrid version of the Corolla that gets improved mpg is available but only as a sedan.

Starting price: $25,575

A new arrival for the 2026 model year, the Kia K4 hatchback has a sporty, swept-back shape that gives it head-turning charisma. It joins the existing K4 sedan to be one of Kia’s least expensive models. The K4 hatchback holds a sizable advantage in cargo space over the sedan, offering 22.2 cubic feet of space behind its rear seats. It comes in three trims: EX, GT-Line and GT-Line Turbo. The EX and GT-Line have a 147-horsepower four-cylinder engine, while the GT-Line Turbo has a turbocharged 190-horsepower engine. Another thing worth singling out is the K4’s outstanding five-year bumper-to-bumper warranty coverage.

​Starting price: $26,235

Mazda sells a sedan version of the 3, but it’s the 3 hatchback that really stands out. It has distinctive European-like styling and a classy interior design. Edmunds found there’s plenty of utility as well thanks to 20.1 cubic feet of trunk space. The Mazda 3 has a standard 186-horsepower four-cylinder engine or an available turbocharged engine good for 250 horsepower. The latter delivers quicker acceleration along with standard all-wheel drive. You can get all-wheel drive with the base engine if you want. The Mazda 3, however, does have a small back seat compared to the other hatchbacks featured here.

​Starting price: $26,785

According to Edmunds, the 2026 Impreza won’t get pulses racing but could appeal to car shoppers looking for a low-cost, practical way to get around. Acceleration is off the pace of many rivals, even with the more powerful 180-horsepower four-cylinder in the range-topping RS trim. But every Impreza comes standard with all-wheel drive, which is a nice bonus. We also like its roomy cabin and good outward visibility. The hatch area can hold up to 20.4 cubic feet of stuff. If you’re in need of a sensible hatchback for all seasons, the Impreza should easily satisfy.

Starting price: $27,790

The Honda Civic has a sterling reputation when it comes to getting the most for your car-buying dollar. The Civic comes as a sedan as well, but it’s the hatchback that holds an edge in everything from cargo capacity to outright performance. Pop the rear hatch and you’ll be greeted by 24.8 cubic feet of trunk volume. The standard four-cylinder engine performs dutifully, and an available hybrid powertrain provides up to an EPA-estimated 48 mpg combined in city/highway driving. There’s also the wildly quick Civic Type R with its 315-horsepower engine. The Civic’s pricing tends to be higher than the competition’s, however.

Starting price: $29,090

This generation of Golf GTI has been on sale since the 2022 model year, though a refresh last year brought along revised exterior styling, an upgraded infotainment system with a larger touchscreen, and more standard features. When it comes to combining sporty handling and everyday utility, Edmunds has plenty to rave about. The sporty Golf GTI — VW no longer sells the regular Golf in the United States — gets down the road courtesy of a 241-horsepower turbocharged four-cylinder. The GTI’s zippy acceleration, upscale interior, and 19.9 cubic feet of cargo space were highlights during Edmunds testing.

Starting price: $36,320

SUVs get all the glory — and more sales — but these handy hatchbacks should not be discounted in any savvy new car search.

