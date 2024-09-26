Arby's launches $7 Double the Meats sandwich deal

NEW YORK — Much like its fellow fast food competitors slashing prices and offering special discounts to lure in customers, Arby's is adding a new deal to its menu with its Double the Meats Meal.

For just $7, the new Double the Meats Meal includes a Double Roast Beef or Double Beef 'N Cheddar sandwich, along with a medium fry and medium drink.

The Double Roast Beef sandwich boasts two times the amount of slowly roasted, thinly sliced-to-order, signature roast beef piled high on a toasted sesame seed bun.

The Double Beef 'N Cheddar also piles on a double portion of roast beef, topped with cheddar sauce and zesty Red Ranch, served on a toasted onion roll.

The new deal comes on the heels of similar promotions and discounts from Arby's competitors. In June, McDonald's launched a $5 Meal Deal that includes a McDouble or McChicken sandwich, small french fries, a four-piece Chicken McNuggets and a small soft drink. Earlier this month, the fast food giant extended the popular deal through December.

Several other fast food chains including Burger King, Wendy's, Starbucks and Taco Bell have rolled out comparable discounts, hoping to entice customers looking to stretch their dollars as much as possible.

