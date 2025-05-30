News

Burnout is at a 10-year high for U.S. workers

By Laurel Lee
By Laurel Lee

A recent report by Glassdoor reveals that burnout among US workers has reached its highest level in a decade, with employee satisfaction dropping and concerns about senior leadership growing.

Employee reviews mentioning burnout increased by 32 percent year-over-year in Q1 2025, the highest share since tracking began in 2016.

Workers reporting burnout give their employers lower ratings, with work-life balance suffering the most.

Frustrations extend to senior management, with ratings dropping 29 percent in burnout-related reviews due to poor planning, prioritization, and resourcing.

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

