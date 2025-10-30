News

Buckingham Palace: Prince Andrew to lose his ‘prince’ title

Prince Andrew, Duke of York Hosts Charity Tea At Buckingham Palace
King Charles is officially removing all royal titles, including for his own brother.

The former Prince Andrew will no longer be known as a prince or His Royal Highness among other titles.

Buckingham Palace made the announcement today.

The 65-year-old will instead be Andrew Mountbatten Windsor.

People writes, "Andrew was a prince and had the styling of His Royal Highness since birth as the son of the then-reigning monarch Queen Elizabeth. He was given the title of Duke of York (what he was widely known as), as well as Earl of Inverness and Baron Killyleagh, by his late mother on his wedding day to Sarah Ferguson in 1986."

Andrew will also lose his living arrangements at Royal Lodge in Windsor.

It comes as Prince Andrew has failed to quell the scandal over his association with disgraced financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

