Brightline offers new Fly & Ride deal ahead of spring break

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Orlando, FL — Starting this week travelers can ride on Brightline with it’s new Fly & Ride deal.

Guests traveling on Brightline from any South Florida station (Miami, Aventura, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton or West Palm Beach) to Orlando International Airport (MCO) now until March 31 will get a $25 credit for a future Brightline trip.

To receive this offer, you must snap a photo of your Brightline ticket and airline boarding pass and send them to FlyBright@gobrightline.com.

Within 10 days, you’ll receive a confirmation email with your $25 Brightline credit. The credit must be used in 2024, otherwise it will expire.

