Body found floating in Daytona Beach river after witness heard person screaming for help

By Laurel Lee

Halifax River

DAYTONA BEACH, FLA. — Police in Florida responded to a call of a person screaming for help near the Main Street Bridge in Daytona Beach this weekend.

Someone on a jet ski then spotted a body floating in the Halifax River shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon.

After searching the area, they were directed to the docks on the east side of the property where they found the body of 48-year-old Brian Sauder floating in the water.

Police noted “two scratches on the victim’s left arm. A scratch on (his) face (and some) blood on his face” in a report.

The cause of death is pending toxicology.

