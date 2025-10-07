BIG MONEY: Melatonin market to reach $3 Billion by 2030 as sleep health drives global demand

The Melatonin Market is experiencing significant growth, with a projected increase from $1.89 billion in 2025 to $3 billion by 2030, driven by demand for sleep aids and dietary supplements.

▶ LISTEN TO ORLANDO’S MORNING NEWS EXPRESS PODCAST ON WDBO

Synthetic melatonin dominates the market, while natural melatonin is gaining traction, especially in Japan and the U.S.

Dietary supplements are the largest revenue driver, with medical applications and construction industry applications also contributing to market growth.

READ: 10 melatonin alternatives for sleep

Key players like Pfizer, Nature’s Bounty, and BASF are expanding their portfolios, with Asia-based biotech firms scaling production.

The market is evolving into a multifaceted therapeutic and wellness ecosystem, presenting opportunities for both established pharmaceutical giants and emerging nutraceutical innovators.

Click here to download our free news, weather and traffic app. And click here to subscribe to our daily 3 Big Things newsletter.

©2025 Cox Media Group