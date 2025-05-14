News

Best public high schools in the Orlando metro area

By Stacker
By Stacker

Stacker compiled a list of the best public high schools in the Orlando metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#25. Lake Brantley High School

- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,719 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Anna Jurkovska // Shutterstock

#24. Winter Springs High School

- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,038 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

A student solving a math equation on a whiteboard. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#23. Lake Minneola High School

- Location: Lake County Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,176 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock

#22. Lyman High School

- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,084 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

LBeddoe // Shutterstock

#21. Freedom High School

- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,623 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

A pencil case full of pens, pencils, and highlighters spilling on a table. (Stacker/Stacker)

Studio KIWI // Shutterstock

#20. New Dimensions High School

- Location: Osceola County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 428 (20:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#19. Olympia High School

- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,969 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Joyseulay // Shutterstock

#18. Cornerstone Charter Academy High School

- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 563 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A-

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#17. Seminole High School

- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 4,036 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Roman Kosolapov // Shutterstock

#16. Lake Mary High School

- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,684 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#15. Universal Education Center

- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 31 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock

#14. West Orange High School

- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,816 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#13. Lake Nona High School

- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 4,362 (25:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

maroke // Shutterstock

#12. Ridgeview Global Studies Academy

- Location: Polk County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,551 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#11. Crooms Academy of Information Technology

- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 757 (30:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock

#10. Boone High School

- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,780 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

ImageFlow // Shutterstock

#9. Oviedo High School

- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,290 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#8. Professional & Technical High School

- Location: Osceola County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 549 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

A student talking to a teacher in the hallway. (Stacker/Stacker)

Ground Picture // Shutterstock

#7. Hagerty High School

- Location: Seminole County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 2,495 (26:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

Achira22 // Shutterstock

#6. Osceola County School for the Arts

- Location: Osceola County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 970 (19:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#5. Windermere High School

- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 3,079 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A

LightField Studios // Shutterstock

#4. Timber Creek High School

- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 3,573 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

LStockStudio // Shutterstock

#3. Winter Park High School

- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 3,369 (22:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

panitanphoto // Shutterstock

#2. Orlando Science Middle/High Charter School

- Location: Orange County Public Schools, FL
- Enrollment: 1,453 (18:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

(Stacker/Stacker)

Mircea Moira // Shutterstock

#1. NeoCity Academy

- Location: Osceola County School District, FL
- Enrollment: 460 (24:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+

This story features data reporting by Rob Powell and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 97 metros.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!