Stacker compiled a list of the best private high schools in the Tallahassee metro area using data from the Niche. Niche uses seven weighted factors for its rankings. A majority of the score is based on academics, but other factors include culture and diversity; sports; clubs and activities; resources; and surveys of parents, teachers, and students.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#19. Acts Academy
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Enrollment: 14 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
Tyler Olson // Shutterstock
#18. Lighthouse Christian Academy
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Enrollment: 20 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
Joyseulay // Shutterstock
#17. Monticello Christian Academy
- Location: Monticello, FL
- Enrollment: 34 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
DenisProduction.com // Shutterstock
#16. TREE OF LIFE TALLAHASSEE
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Enrollment: 37 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
ImageFlow // Shutterstock
#15. The Learning Center
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Enrollment: 43 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
Daniel Hoz // Shutterstock
#14. Betton Hills School
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Enrollment: 44 (4:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
SEALANDSKYPHOTO // Shutterstock
#13. Rose Academy
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Enrollment: 49 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#12. Hlc Leadership Academy
- Location: Havana, FL
- Enrollment: 60 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
Ground Picture // Shutterstock
#11. Capital Preparatory
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Enrollment: 79 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: unavailable
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#10. Franklin Academy
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Enrollment: 44 (6:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C+
LightField Studios // Shutterstock
#9. Aucilla Christian Academy
- Location: Monticello, FL
- Enrollment: 362 (15:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: C
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
#8. Wakulla Christian School
- Location: Crawfordville, FL
- Enrollment: 219 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B minus
Achira22 // Shutterstock
#7. Tallavana Christian School
- Location: Havana, FL
- Enrollment: 168 (12:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B minus
LStockStudio // Shutterstock
#6. John Paul II Catholic High School
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Enrollment: 200 (11:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: B+
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#5. Community Christian School
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Enrollment: 423 (10:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
Studio KIWI // Shutterstock
#4. North Florida Christian School
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Enrollment: 497 (13:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A minus
maroke // Shutterstock
#3. Robert F. Munroe Day School
- Location: Havana, FL
- Enrollment: 609 (14:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A
panitanphoto // Shutterstock
#2. Community Leadership Academy
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Enrollment: 297 (9:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+
sirtravelalot // Shutterstock
#1. Maclay School
- Location: Tallahassee, FL
- Enrollment: 1,130 (7:1 student to teacher ratio)
- Niche grade: A+