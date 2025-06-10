Baconator flavored cheez-its are coming soon

Wendy’s and Cheez-It have teamed up to create a new snack: Baconator flavored Cheez-Its.

The snack combines the flavors of Wendy’s Baconator burger with the classic Cheez-It crunch.

Initial reactions to the flavor were mixed, with some finding it overpowering at first but ultimately addicting.

“This limited-time flavor brings all the mouthwatering flavors of a Wendy’s baconator to the bite-sized crunch of a Cheez-It Cracker,” said the snack brand in a social media post.

The new snack will be available in July for a limited time and is priced at $4.49.

