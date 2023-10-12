News

Arrests made after missing Lake County teen found safe

By Leo Vargas, WDBO

Aliyah Duncan (Florida Department of Law Enforcement /Florida Department of Law Enforcement)

A teenager and his grandmother face charges following the statewide search for 16-year-old Aliyah Duncan.

Authorities say Duncan was reported missing in Lake County, Florida on September 5. Following extensive search efforts, as well as multiple interviews with friends and relatives, Duncan was safely located on October 9 at the home of 63-year-old Debbie Myers and her grandson, Damion Anderson. Anderson, who is also a juvenile, was confirmed to be the boyfriend of Duncan. Officials say she had been staying at their house in Lake County during the entirety of her disappearance.

Officials say they met with Myers and Anderson several times during Duncan’s disappearance, with the duo giving little information and claiming to have “no knowledge of the juvenile’s whereabouts.”

Both Myers and Anderson are charged with interference with child custody, providing false information to law enforcement, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Read more at TheDailyMail.com

©2023 Cox Media Group

Leo Vargas

Leo Vargas, WDBO

Leo Vargas is a reporter and weekend anchor for WDBO. A University of Central Florida graduate, Leo joined WDBO in 2022. His voice can also be heard in several commercials on sister station WOEX.

