Arrests have plummeted since the COVID-19 pandemic

Annual arrests in the United States have decreased by 25% since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Adult arrests have failed to recover from the 2020 decline.

The analysis, based on FBI data from 1980 to 2024, shows a drop in arrests from 10 million in 2019 to 7.5 million in 2024.

Female arrests have increased, with women making up 27% of adult arrests in 2024, although the data suggests a decline in female arrest rates since 2009.

Girls comprised 31% of all juvenile arrests in 2024.

The number of incarcerated women has risen by over 600% since 1980, with women’s incarceration rates increasing faster than men’s since 2020.

Juvenile arrest rates have decreased since 2019, with different outcomes for various juvenile groups, such as rising violent and property arrest rates for boys and girls and increased drug arrests for girls.

The report also highlights a significant decrease in overall drug offense arrests, with the national drug offense rate halving since 2019.

