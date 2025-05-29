Alcoholic drinks industry predicted to be worth $34 billion by 2034

The global alcoholic drinks sector is projected to grow by $16 billion in the next five years, reaching a value of $34 billion within a decade.

Developing markets like India and Brazil showed strong growth in beverage alcohol volume and value in 2024.

Non-alcoholic drinks and RTDs continued to grow, with non-alcoholic beer volume expected to surpass ale as the second-largest beer category worldwide.

Premiumization trends were observed in beer and spirits categories, with markets like India and the US showing significant growth in Scotch whisky and Tequila consumption.

The IWSR forecasts developing markets like India, Brazil, and Mexico to be key drivers of growth in the beverage alcohol industry in the coming years.

