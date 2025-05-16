News

Airline complaints hit a record high

By Laurel Lee
Boeing 737 MAX airplanes are seen parked on Boeing property near Boeing Field. (David Ryder, Getty Images)
A recent study found that complaints against U.S. airlines hit a record high in 2024, with passengers holding airlines accountable for unpleasant experiences.

The Department of Transportation received 66,675 complaints, reflecting an increase in delays and cancellations.

Passengers are more aware of their rights to refunds for delays and cancellations, leading to a spike in complaints.

Airlines are urged to respond to these issues, and travelers are advised to be prepared for potential disruptions and to know their rights when it comes to refunds and accommodations.

Laurel Lee is a reporter for WDBO and produces various Ask the Expert shows on the weekend.

