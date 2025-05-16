Airline complaints hit a record high

A recent study found that complaints against U.S. airlines hit a record high in 2024, with passengers holding airlines accountable for unpleasant experiences.

The Department of Transportation received 66,675 complaints, reflecting an increase in delays and cancellations.

Passengers are more aware of their rights to refunds for delays and cancellations, leading to a spike in complaints.

Airlines are urged to respond to these issues, and travelers are advised to be prepared for potential disruptions and to know their rights when it comes to refunds and accommodations.

