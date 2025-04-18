After pre-order pause because of tariffs, Nintendo’s Switch 2 keeps original price

Nintendo’s highly anticipated next-generation console, often referred to as the “Nintendo Switch 2,” is generating excitement among gamers.

Speculation and leaks suggest significant upgrades, including a more powerful processor and improved graphics capabilities.

The new console is expected to maintain the hybrid design of the current Switch but with enhancements such as a larger OLED screen and improved build quality.

Innovations like haptic feedback technology and enhanced online services could further enhance the gaming experience.

Switch 2 will remain at the previously announced price of $449.99 USD for the base hardware and $499.99 for the Mario Kart World bundle in North America, Nintendo has announced.

Prices for Mario Kart and Donkey Kong Bananza will also remain unchanged at $79.99 USD and $69.99 USD, respectively.

Retailer pre-orders in the US and Canada will begin on 24th April.

However, previously announced prices for accessories have been adjusted in the US “due to changes in market conditions” and the company doesn’t rule out the possibility of price adjustments to “any Nintendo product” in the future.

