FAA ranks Florida third in nation for lasers pointed at aircraft

ORLANDO, Fla — The Federal Aviation Administration is reporting that laser strikes on aircraft nationwide are “dangerously high,” with Florida ranking third among all states in 2024.

The issue is not new, but it seems the incidents continue to give pilots another thing to worry about. Experts say lasers pointed at pilots can temporarily can temporarily impair their sight.

Since the agency began monitoring these incidents in 2010, 328 pilots have been injured.

In Orange County, pointing lasers at pilots, including a sheriff’s helicopter, has led to multiple arrests in the past few years.

Orange County has not seen any in the past year, but more than 12,000 other pilots did.

While officials say those results are a 3% decrease from 2023, the numbers are still too high.

California and Texas have the most incidents with more than 1,400. Florida came in third with 810.

The report comes amid the most recent arrest in Florida. Dann Wagner, 61, was charged with felony misuse of a laser lighting device. Investigators say he pointed a green laser at a Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office helicopter that was assisting in an assault case on March 27.

Anthony Brickhouse teaches aviation at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach and says these incidents can be dangerous.

“I know just to the common eye, it doesn’t seem that serious, but it can be a very serious situation. It could cause an accident. It could cause permanent damage to the pilot’s eyes. So what a lot of people do, having fun, could end up being criminal at the end of the day,” he said.

People who shine lasers at aircraft can face FAA fines up to $11,000 per violation and up to $30,800 for multiple laser incidents.

Offenders can also face federal criminal penalties of up to five years in prison for a $250,000 fine, as well as state and local penalties.

