The 30 most popular homes for sale in Jacksonville

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Jacksonville metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 1650 Lauder Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32208

- Views: 1,640

- List price: $190,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,271

- Price per square foot: $83.66

- See 1650 Lauder Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32208 on Redfin.com

#2. 5253 Alloaks Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32258

- Views: 851

- List price: $426,000

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,276

- Price per square foot: $187.17

- See 5253 Alloaks Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32258 on Redfin.com

#3. 1587 Lockend Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32221

- Views: 674

- List price: $190,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,231

- Price per square foot: $85.16

- See 1587 Lockend Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32221 on Redfin.com

#4. 2567 Karatas Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32246

- Views: 641

- List price: $860,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,582

- Price per square foot: $333.08

- See 2567 Karatas Ct, Jacksonville, FL 32246 on Redfin.com

#5. 14091 Magnolia Cove Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32224

- Views: 610

- List price: $2,400,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,037

- Price per square foot: $594.50

- See 14091 Magnolia Cove Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32224 on Redfin.com

#6. 1192 Perregrine Cir W St., Johns, FL 32259

- Views: 601

- List price: $775,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,058

- Price per square foot: $253.43

- See 1192 Perregrine Cir W St., Johns, FL 32259 on Redfin.com

#7. 1419 W 24th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209

- Views: 600

- List price: $64,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,572

- Price per square foot: $41.28

- See 1419 W 24th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209 on Redfin.com

#8. 57 Bent Trl, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081

- Views: 594

- List price: $1,579,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 5,145

- Price per square foot: $306.90

- See 57 Bent Trl, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081 on Redfin.com

#9. 7125 Salamanca Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32217

- Views: 575

- List price: $5,000

- Beds: 7 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,105

- Price per square foot: $0.98

- See 7125 Salamanca Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32217 on Redfin.com

#10. 2300 Spring Hill Ct, Fleming Island, FL 32003

- Views: 549

- List price: $894,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,560

- Price per square foot: $251.38

- See 2300 Spring Hill Ct, Fleming Island, FL 32003 on Redfin.com

#11. 2936 Brettungar Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32246

- Views: 543

- List price: $989,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,226

- Price per square foot: $306.57

- See 2936 Brettungar Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32246 on Redfin.com

#12. 565 Southern Oak Dr, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081

- Views: 530

- List price: $1,190,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,738

- Price per square foot: $434.62

- See 565 Southern Oak Dr, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081 on Redfin.com

#13. 5106 Roanoke Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32208

- Views: 529

- List price: $177,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,961

- Price per square foot: $90.26

- See 5106 Roanoke Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32208 on Redfin.com

#14. 1301 1st St, S # 1103 Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

- Views: 504

- List price: $595,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,062

- Price per square foot: $560.26

- See 1301 1st St, S # 1103 Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 on Redfin.com

#15. 22 Charter Cir, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081

- Views: 504

- List price: $525,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,467

- Price per square foot: $357.87

- See 22 Charter Cir, Ponte Vedra, FL 32081 on Redfin.com

#16. 185 Renwick Pkwy St., Augustine, FL 32095

- Views: 494

- List price: $650,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,264

- Price per square foot: $287.10

- See 185 Renwick Pkwy St., Augustine, FL 32095 on Redfin.com

#17. 2423 Green Oak Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32211

- Views: 477

- List price: $279,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,800

- Price per square foot: $155.00

- See 2423 Green Oak Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32211 on Redfin.com

#18. 6305 Wuthering Heights Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32211

- Views: 469

- List price: $323,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,906

- Price per square foot: $169.73

- See 6305 Wuthering Heights Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32211 on Redfin.com

#19. 1482 W 7th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209

- Views: 460

- List price: $20,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,325

- Price per square foot: $15.09

- See 1482 W 7th St, Jacksonville, FL 32209 on Redfin.com

#20. 536 Spanish Wells Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218

- Views: 455

- List price: $349,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,407

- Price per square foot: $145.37

- See 536 Spanish Wells Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218 on Redfin.com

#21. 4447 Deep River Way, E Jacksonville, FL 32224

- Views: 443

- List price: $440,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,802

- Price per square foot: $244.17

- See 4447 Deep River Way, E Jacksonville, FL 32224 on Redfin.com

#22. 43059 Pearl Ln, Callahan, FL 32011

- Views: 441

- List price: $380,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,918

- Price per square foot: $198.12

- See 43059 Pearl Ln, Callahan, FL 32011 on Redfin.com

#23. 951 Paradise Cir, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233

- Views: 440

- List price: $840,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,534

- Price per square foot: $331.49

- See 951 Paradise Cir, Atlantic Beach, FL 32233 on Redfin.com

#24. 2549 Stonebridge Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32223

- Views: 437

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,978

- Price per square foot: $176.95

- See 2549 Stonebridge Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32223 on Redfin.com

#25. 2741 Birchwood Dr, Orange Park, FL 32073

- Views: 437

- List price: $349,990

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,388

- Price per square foot: $146.56

- See 2741 Birchwood Dr, Orange Park, FL 32073 on Redfin.com

#26. 1016 Green Pine Cir, Orange Park, FL 32065

- Views: 434

- List price: $450,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,440

- Price per square foot: $184.43

- See 1016 Green Pine Cir, Orange Park, FL 32065 on Redfin.com

#27. 9023 Jackson Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32208

- Views: 433

- List price: $100,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,440

- Price per square foot: $69.44

- See 9023 Jackson Ave, Jacksonville, FL 32208 on Redfin.com

#28. 1620 Bentin Dr, S Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250

- Views: 431

- List price: $474,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,606

- Price per square foot: $295.14

- See 1620 Bentin Dr, S Jacksonville Beach, FL 32250 on Redfin.com

#29. 4419 Crossbow Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32208

- Views: 429

- List price: $174,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,274

- Price per square foot: $137.28

- See 4419 Crossbow Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32208 on Redfin.com

#30. 3412 Ribault Scenic Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32208

- Views: 429

- List price: $195,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,800

- Price per square foot: $108.33

- See 3412 Ribault Scenic Dr, Jacksonville, FL 32208 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.