Happening Tuesday: 2024 Florida Presidential Primary

Voters will head to the polls Tuesday, March 19, for the first statewide election of the season.

Since Florida is a closed-primary state, only registered Republicans can vote in the primary. No Democratic presidential primary will be held this year, as only one Democratic candidate (President Joe Biden) was submitted for the ballot.

Some counties, including Orange, will also have municipal elections, which are non-partisan and have several questions on the ballot for voters to answer.

Polls will be open from 7:00am to 7:00pm.

Click here for voter information in Orange County.

Click here for voter information in Osceola County.

Click here for voter information in Seminole County.









