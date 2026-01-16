Your Chance to Win Foghat and Nazareth Tickets with WDBO

Foghat and Nazareth

JUST ANNOUNCED: Music icons Foghat and Nazareth are taking the stage on May 15th at the Mount Dora Music Hall and WDBO wants to send you to the show for free!

Enter below 1/16-2/28, for your chance to score a pair of tickets to this show you won’t want to miss!

To purchase tickets, click here.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/16/26-2/28/26. Open to FL residents of Orange, Seminole, Osceola, Brevard, Flagler, Volusia, Lake, or Polk Counties, 18+. To enter, complete the Official Entry Form above. One (1) winner will be selected. Odds vary. Prize: One pair of tickets to see Foghat and Nazareth at the Mount Dora Music Hall on May 15th, 2026. ARV = $100. For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC including d/b/a WDBO-FM, 4192 N John Young Parkway, Orlando, Florida, 32804.

©2025 Cox Media Group