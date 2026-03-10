UCF Campus Walk - 3/28/26

UCF Campus Walk

The Out of the Darkness Campus Walks are the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s (AFSP) signature student fundraising series, designed to engage youth and young adults in the fight to prevent suicide, the third leading cause of death among people ages 15-24. With your efforts, walking and fundraising, you are helping make suicide prevention and mental health awareness a national priority.

Don’t miss the UCF Campus Walk at Memory Mall at UCF on March 28th!

Click here to register, donate, or find out more information about the UCF Campus Walk!

