What you missed at Destination D23

Disney leaders packed the expo with all new details from new experiences to a new addition to the cruise line fleet.

Epcot was the center of attention for fans and leaders alike. Disney parks chairman Josh D-Amaro announced Moana, A Journey of Water will officially open to guests on October 16th. Moana will also get a permanent meet-and-greet spot near the attraction.

Journey of Water Moana Disney Concept Art 2023

Fan favorite Figment will also have a spot in the imagination pavilion for meet-and-greets. The experience opened this weekend and saw lines up to five hours.

Test track will undergo a reimagination that will pay tribute to the original inspiration for the ride; World of Motion. The current version of the ride opened to guests in 2012 along with a partnership with Chevrolet.

A new nighttime show will also come to Epcot, called Luminous the Symphony of Us. It will debut on December 5th, 2023.

The biggest announcement of all was the announcement of the World Celebration opening. After 4 years in the making, the walls at Epcot will come down to reveal the new neighborhood, meant to connect the current World Discovery and World Nature neighborhoods.

Epcot World Celebration Disney Concept Art 2023

Animal Kingdom will also undergo some big changes. Leaders revealed that Dinoland will be reimagined using inspiration from Encanto and Indiana Jones.

Over at Magic Kingdom, adults will soon have a new place to cool off. A Pirates of the Caribbean themed lounge experience will be coming to Adventureland, although no date has been announced.

Pirates of Caribbean Disney Concept Art 2023

Disney Cruise Line also made big announcements this weekend, including a new private island port.

Lighthouse Point Recreation Disney Concept Art 2023

Lighthouse point will be the second private island for DCL. Similar to it’s sister island, Castaway Cay, it will be located off the shores of the Bahamas and will see 3 to 5 ships on a weekly basis. No specific details were released on what the 700 acre land will feature for guests.

It is set to open summer 2024.





©2023 Cox Media Group