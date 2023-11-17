Entertainment

Tony Gutierrez | Honoree for November 17th, 2023

Tony Gutierrez

Tony was nominated by his friend, Shayne, who shared how “Tony wanted to be a firefighter since he was a little boy and made that dream come true 20 years ago. I just wanted to nominate him because of his hard work and his passion to help people. He is a great guy and also has 2 children and deserves very much to be recognized for what he does every day! He is a hero for sure!”

Tony, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card for Twin Peaks Restaurant.

