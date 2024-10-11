Seminole County: What you need to know about trash and yard waste

According to the most recent press release from Seminole County, (10/11 10am) if you have trash that hasn’t been picked up or quite a bit of yard waste, here’s what you need to know:

STORM DEBRIS COLLECTION:

Because of a downed power line and localized flooding at the Central Transfer Station and Landfill, the two locations will remain closed today, Friday, October 11, with no garbage or recycling pickup. Operational staff will be on site to address damage and prepare the sites for re-opening.

FRIDAY October 11, Central Transfer Station and Landfill closed. No curbside collection.

SATURDAY October 12, both sites open; 7:30a.m.-5:30p.m.

SUNDAY October 13, both sites open (Central Transfer only accepting yard waste); 7:30a.m.-5:30p.m.

MONDAY Trash collections to resume normal schedule. There will be no makeup collection for trash or recycling.

Please stay patient, and in the meantime, prepare your curbside to help ensure a quicker collection once service resumes. Due to the more severe nature of the storm debris does not need to be bundled like normal yard waste.

Please separate vegetative debris (such as branches, logs, and leaves) from construction and demolition waste (building materials, large items) into two distinct piles at the curb.

Ensure that the piles are kept off streets, sidewalks, and storm drains, and are positioned away from fire hydrants, mailboxes, or other structures.

If possible, cut branches and logs into 4-foot sections. Try and combine your pile with your neighbor’s to create larger piles.

Avoid using plastic bags for vegetative debris; instead, use bins, paper bags, or simply stack the debris in piles.

Get information about regular Solid Waste services, including trash/recycling collection and yard waste here.