Ray Jennings | Honoree for April 19th, 2024

Ray was nominated by his daughter, Brittany Jennings, who said “I would like to nominate my Dad, Ray Jennings, for his dedication to his community and being one of the best Linemen! He goes above and beyond ensuring that his apprentices are working safely and diligently but as he puts it I’m training the next greats! This man is truly selfless and willingly goes forth into danger to restore power. No storm is ever too big. He is a true light and inspiration to all he meets! We are thankful for all of our first responders!”

Ray, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card to Twin Peaks Restaurants. First Reponder Friday is sponsored by SafeTouch Security

