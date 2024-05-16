Local

Things to do: International Film Fest, Gatorpalooza, Orlando Book Festival, & more this weekend

By Casey Wright, WDBO News & Talk

Gatorpalooza Image courtesy of Getty (Chris Graythen)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The middle of May offers plenty to do across Central Florida this weekend.

On Friday, May 17th, through Sunday, May 19th, the 2024 Orlando International Film Festival goes on at UCF’s Nicholson School of Communications and Media.

On Friday, May 17th, through Sunday, May 19th, it’s the final weekend to enjoy Seaworld Orlando’s Seven Seas Festival during park hours.

On Friday, May 17th, take part in the 28th annual Wine Quest at Caribe Royale Orlando from 7 to 10 p.m.

On Saturday, May 18th, through Sunday, May 19th, enjoy Gatorpalooza Fun Fest at Gatorland from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

On Saturday, May 18th, it’s Community Day at the Central Florida Railroad Museum in Winter Garden from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

On Saturday, May 18th, the Orlando Book Festival goes on at the Orlando Public Library from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Saturday, May 18th, take part in the Run Nona 5k & Nemours Kids’ Run starting at the Lake Nona Town Center.

The race begins at 6:15 p.m.

