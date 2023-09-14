Entertainment

Peter Cadiz | Honoree for September 15th, 2023

First Responder Friday

Peter was nominated by his daughter, Mallory, who said “My dad’s journey to helping his community started in the army in Desert Storm, serving as a helicopter medic. After returning to the states, he spent 23 years at Orlando Police Department, where he is now the sergeant of homicide, providing our community with safety and justice. During that, he’s been the best dad ever. With his guidance, I am now pre-med at UF working to follow in his footsteps to help my community. There are not enough words to describe what an amazing, dedicated police officer and father my dad is. The world is a better place because he’s in it”.

Peter, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a one night hotel stay at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach.

