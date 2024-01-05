Miguel Hernandez| Honoree for Jan 5th, 2024

Miguel was nominated by Holly, who shared how “Miguel Hernandez is both a dedicated fire fighter with Winter Garden Fire Department and a Command Sergeant Major for the ARMY National Guard. He’s a devoted father and grandfather and just does an incredible job balancing everything even when his work responsibilities require him to make sacrifices at home. He doesn’t ask for recognition, but absolutely deserves it more than anyone I know.”

Miguel, thanks for all you’ve done for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a one-night stay at Hard Rock Hotel Daytona Beach.

