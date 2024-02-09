Michelle Fritchek | Honoree for Feb 9th, 2024

Michelle was nominated by her husband, Tom, who shared how “My wife Michelle is an RN. RN’s are often the heavy lifters in medical care. None of us get a forever ride on this planet and when your health starts to fail and can’t be repaired a loving person who sees that your transition to your next destination is as pain free and comfortable as possible is a true blessing. To help people and their families through this transition on a daily basis is more than I or most could handle. God Bless Michelle for serving the needs of the terminally ill.

Michelle, thanks for all you’ve done for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card to Twin Peaks Restaurants.

