Entertainment

Maya Tolentino|Honoree for January 2nd, 2026

Maya Tolentino

Maya Tolentino was nominated by her coworker Steven who said, “She is a member of the community where Ofc. Tolentino has served for the past 9 years. She takes the time to talk and get to know her community. This really helped me to humanize the badge and hold a better sense of trust with our officers in the area. This recognition can show others to work together to better prevent and solve crimes. Bravo Ofc. Tolentino! ”

Maya, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $100 gift card for Splitsville at Disney Springs.

©2025 Cox Media Group



Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News

Latest News Videos

mobile apps

Everything you love about wdbo.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!