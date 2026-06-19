Matt Harmon | Honoree for June 19th, 2026

Matt Harmon of the Orlando Fire Department was nominated by his inherited father-in-law Les Grossman who said, “Matt is a natural born firefighter/paramedic. He is the son of Don Harmon also a lifetime firefighter. Matt is a super gourmet chef. Thus when working he is automatically nominated to cook for the firehouse when not on a call, His latest specialty is a Brazilian steak dish loved by all, Bottom line, he has a heart of GOLD!”

Matt, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive two tickets to Discovery Cove during Paradise Nights.

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