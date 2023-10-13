Lisa Pando | Honoree for October 13th, 2023

Lisa was nominated by her fiancé, Fred, who shared how “I am nominating Lisa Pando, RN. She selflessly cares for the elderly. She comes home tired after long days, but continues to care for her loved ones without complaint. Her staff loves her and her bosses couldn’t do it without her. She is smart and beautiful inside and out! She is the first to respond to a code and also the last to leave a dying patients bedside. She has always said no one should be alone at the end. She goes above and beyond without recognition so this recognition”.

Lisa, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card for Twin Peaks Restaurant.

