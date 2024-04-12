Joel Herrera | Honoree for April 12th, 2024

Joel was nominated by his friend, Travis Hunter, who said “Battalion chief Joel Herrera has started his career at 14, as an explorer with Altamonte fire, now with Seminole county. His life has always revolved around helping others. He has helped to mold many other first responders and taught them anything he possibly could, including myself.”

Joel, thanks for all you’ve done for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card to Twin Peaks Restaurants.

