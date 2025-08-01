George Vila |Honoree for August 1st, 2025

George was nominated by his friend Shannon who says, “I have known George for a very long time and he definitely deserves to be nominated! George has been working with the Altamonte Springs police department for 28 years. He started his career as a motor officer riding with the city’s traffic motor unit educating and enforcing traffic laws throughout the city of Altamonte Springs. In 2015, he was promoted and assigned to the road unit supervising new officers as he continues to educate his new hires. He attributes his success to the command staff of Altamonte springs. George is looked upon as a great mentor and confidant with his fellow employees. Everyone speaks so highly of him and anytime we are hanging out people recognize him and stop to say thank you for his service. He is the epitome of not only an awesome friend but a great employee of the Altamonte Springs police department.”

George, as a small way of saying thanks for all you do for the community, you will receive a $75 Gift Card to Twin Peaks, which he has kindly asked to be donated to somebody in need.

