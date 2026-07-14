Duchess of Sussex earns a Daytime Emmy nomination for Netflix's 'With Love, Meghan'

LOS ANGELES — Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, has earned a Daytime Emmy nomination for her Netflix show.

The former actor who married Britain's Prince Harry in 2018 was nominated in the outstanding lifestyle program category for “With Love, Meghan" on Tuesday.

The show is competing against “A Different Breed,” “George to the Rescue,” “The Motherhood,” and “The Wizard of Paws.”

The 53rd annual Daytime Emmy Awards will be presented Oct. 30 at the Hollywood Palladium.

The Duchess of Sussex's show featured cooking, entertaining and gardening segments and included appearances by celebrities like Chrissy Teigen and Mindy Kaling, and a cameo by her husband, Prince Harry. The show aired for two seasons in 2025 and had a holiday special.

Then known as Meghan Markle, she starred in the legal drama “Suits” from 2011 to 2018, before leaving to marry into the royal family.

CBS received a leading 48 nominations.

The nominees for daytime drama series are: “Beyond the Gates,” “Days of Our Lives,” “General Hospital,” and “The Young and the Restless.”

The nominees for lead actress in a daytime drama series are Stacy Haiduk of “Days of Our Lives,” Karla Mosley of “Beyond the Gates,” Michelle Stafford of “The Young and the Restless,” Heather Tom of “The Bold and the Beautiful,” and Tamara Tunie of “Beyond the Gates.”

Eric Braden of “The Young and the Restless” is among the lead actor nominees. He's joined by Steve Burton of “General Hospital,” Scott Clifton of “The Bold and the Beautiful,” Thorsten Kaye of “The Bold and the Beautiful,” and Christian Jules Le Blanc of “The Young and the Restless.”

The daytime talk series nominees are "3rd Hour of Today," "The Drew Barrymore Show," " The Kelly Clarkson Show," "Live with Kelly and Mark," "TODAY with Jenna & Friends," and "The View."

Clarkson is among the nominees for daytime talk series host. The others are Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin & Ana Navarro of "The View," Tamron Hall, Jennifer Hudson, and Sherri Shepherd.

Clarkson is ending her seven-season run this fall, while Shepherd's show was canceled in May after four seasons.

ABC's "The View" has been in the crosshairs of federal regulators who want to reopen the debate of whether it is subject to equal-time rules.

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