Cole Miller | Honoree for March 8th, 2024

Detective Cole Miller (pictured left) was nominated by Christina Montalvo, who shared that “Cole was the stepping stone for me and my family while we went through the unimaginable. Him and his team became family over the years during my sister’s homicide case to ensure we received the justice she deserved. Many times Cole came to us when we needed support the most. His professionalism and passion during this time was inspiring and comforting.”

Cole, thanks for all you’ve done for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive 4 passes to Gatorland, including the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line.

©2024 Cox Media Group