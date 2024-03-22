Chris Rodriguez | Honoree for March 22nd, 2024

Firefighter & Paramedic Chris Rodriguez was nominated by his wife, Danielle Rodriguez, who shared that “My husband, Chris, is an incredible father to our daughter, Brielle, and firefighter/paramedic serving the city of Orlando. He’s also the owner of a local home care agency and works so hard for his family. Chris is dedicated, passionate, tenacious, and extremely humble. He deserves every good thing this world has to offer. We are forever proud of our own real-life hero.”

Chris, thanks for all you’ve done for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive 4 passes to Gatorland, including the Screamin’ Gator Zip Line.

