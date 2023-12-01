Bill McCaffrey | Honoree for Dec 1st, 2023

Bill was nominated by his Ex Peer, Karla, who shared how “Deputy Sheriff William “Bill” McCaffrey makes safety a priority at Red Bug Elementary, while also exemplifying a high level of customer service to administration, teachers, students, and parents. When visiting his school campus, you will often find Deputy McCaffrey in various locations at the school, building positive relationships with everyone he meets. He is also known to make some delicious BBQ for Teacher Appreciation Week or “just because”.

Deputy McCaffrey has taken a lead role in his 5th grade Safety Patrol Club and assists them with anything they need. Over the last two years, he has also stepped up and taken an administrative role in the SCSO/SCPS Washington DC trip. In this role, he sets up fundraisers, informational meetings, responds to parent e-mails, and puts out several e-mail communications about the trip throughout the year.

Deputy McCaffrey is also one of the first to step up when volunteers are needed within the department. Whether assisting SNP with staffing after hours, working toy drives, or assisting at PAL camp when a bus driver is needed. Deputy McCaffrey is a team player and genuinely does whatever he can to help the School Safety Department.”

Bill, thanks for all you do for the community. As a way of saying thanks, you will receive a $100 gift card for Twin Peaks Restaurant.

